Running for Charity Event Discussed

The Chairman of the YEC (Young Entrepreneur Chamber of Commerce), Dr. Phonravee Silueangsawas and staff have discussed with Permanent Secretary Mr. Chirawat Prammanee the proposed ‘‘Blossom Run’’ which will be a Hua Hin charity event for tourism promotion and the Heart Centre of Hua Hin Hospital. The proposed date for the Blossom Run is during June and December 2019 which will be run past areas where the traditional life can be seen..

