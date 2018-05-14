Ryan Guffey Appointed Director of Webster University Thailand

Ryan Guffey has been appointed director of Webster University Thailand, as announced by Peter Maher, associate vice president of Academic Affairs, International Campuses and Initiatives at Webster University in St. Louis.

He will begin his new role on June 8, 2018. Guffey holds a bachelor’s degree in Political Science, Public Management, & Non-Profit Administration from Lindenwood University, a master’s degrees in Political Science from the Queen’s University of Belfast, Ireland, an MBA from Lindenwood University, and a Doctor of Philosophy in Higher Education and Leadership from St. Louis University. In addition, he is a graduate of Harvard’s Institute of Educational Management program.

Throughout his career in higher education, Guffey has held several positions at Lindenwood University, and most recently has served as associate vice president of Global Education. His experience in Thailand includes a Fulbright Teaching and Consultant Fellowship at Chulalongkorn University, a highly ranked institution in Bangkok. “Webster has such a remarkable international mission and vision,” Guffey said.

“I am grateful for the opportunity to serve the exceptional faculty, staff, students and Thai community. With locations in Bangkok and Cha-Am, students receive a first-rate education in one of the world’s major metropolitan centers, as well as a stunning resort community. I envision great things ahead for the campuses.”

