School Scholarships Presented
Dr. Dusit Charoen was representative by Mr Park Seunglee and Khun Enya Wang has donated scholarships valued at 84,000 THB to students of municipality schools. Mr. Nopporn Wuttikul, the Mayor of Hua Hin, received the donation at the Hua Hin Mu
nicipal Office.
