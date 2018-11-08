Selecting Smart Students

Mr. Nopporn Wuttikul, Mayor of Hua Hin, has attended the opening ceremony to commence the process of selecting students for a school’s competition. The event was held at the municipal school of Ban Bor Fai, with Mr. Sommai Suksai, Director of the Education Division together with teachers and students in the municipality of Hua Hin participating. The competition will select students at the elementary level 5 and junior high school level 2 to being the represent the municipality and compete with elite contestants at a local, provincial and national level. The competition encourages talented students to show their talents and to encourage teachers and students to be active and involved in their academic pursuits and the quality of education. The competition is divided into 5 categories, which are mathematics, science, Thai language, social studies and foreign languages. The education department of the municipality will also provide the prize money to winning students to encourage their involvement.

