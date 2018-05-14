Serious Rail Sabotage at Kui Buri

Offenders have placed steel plates on the railway line at Kui Buri, causing damage to a train which was unable to continue.

The incident happened in mid-April with police investigating the scene where a sprinter train with six bogies on the YalaBangkok rand Suratthani-Bangkok route had crashed into a steel sheet about 1 ft. long. The incident occurred at 02.00 am with Police Captain Bancha Sukklang of the Kui Buri police being informed that a Southern Railway train had suffered damage to the electrical system, oil tank leaks and damage to an air displacement system preventing the train from continuing.

Closure of an irrigation canal may have motivated the sabotage. Officers responsible for the train being recovered arranged for machinery to pull the damaged train from the track in order not to interrupt other rail traffic and provided the 500 passengers with transport so they could reach their destination in safety. Mr. Prasit Moree, the train driver, told the reporters the diesel train was heading from the south towards Bangkok with passengers returning from the Songkran festival when it collided with the steel plate as it was slowing down to enter Kui Buri station. There were no passenger injuries.

In January a similar event occurred with seven cement pillars being placed on the train track to block trains that was heading to Thung Ma Mao Railway Station. This time the train was not damaged because the pillars were made of old cement. Train officials could offer no reason for these two dangerous occurrences.

