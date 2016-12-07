Sheraton Appoints New Pastry Chef – Chef Saneh Loukam

As one of Hua Hin’s top hotels, Sheraton Hua Hin Resort & Spa is renowned for its enticing cuisine and graceful ambience. Recently it has appointed a new Pastry Chef to bring a new twist to many of the mainstay treats on the menus.With more than a decade of hospitality experience, Chef Saneh will be responsible for the creation, planning and supervision of the production of pastries, desserts and baked good for Sheraton Hua Hin Resort & Spa and Sheraton Hua Hin Pranburi Villas.

Chef Saneh has practiced the sweet side of the culinary arts in celebrated kitchens and demonstrated the highest level of technical skill, quality, creativity and passion in his approach to fine pastry. Chef Saneh specialises in wedding & custom cakes, try his Banana Caramel Chocolate Mousses Cake now at Sheraton Hua Hin Resort & Spa and you will come back for more.

Related posts:

comments