Sheraton Hua Hin Resort & Spa Maintains Unbroken Thailand Tourism Standard Status

Sheraton Hua Hin Resort & Spa recently received the latest Thailand Tourism Standard certification (2017-2020), having held the rigorously researched and widely recognised status continuously since it welcomed its first guests over 10 years ago in 2007.

The certificate was received by Mr. Bruce Dupuis, General Manager, Sheraton Hua Hin Resort & Spa and heads of department. “We are delighted and honored to once again be recognised for our international standards that put guest experience, including of course safety, absolutely first,” Mr. Dupuis commented.

“As one of only two hotels in Hua Hin to hold the certification, we are especially gratified. At the same time we are inspired and motivated to continue to aim for the highest and always be the best we can”. Since 2006, Thailand’s Department of Tourism has developed 52 official standards related to the tourism industry. The standard cover five categories: accommodations, tourism services, tourism businesses and tour guides, tourist activities, and tourist attractions.

The standards are aimed at improving Thailand competitiveness of the world-class tourist destination. The Department of tourism has worked closely with several other concerned agencies, both in developing standards and carrying out assessments leading to the certification of establishments which meet the necessary requirements.

comments