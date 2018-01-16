Presented as a apart of music series to celebrate Sheraton Hua Hin Resort & Spa’s 10th Anniversary, fans of former Nuvo heart-throbs Joe and Kong were able to get up close and personal with the duo at an exclusive concert at the Sheraton Chandelier ballroom last month.

This was Episode 2 “Forever Joe & Kong” which kicked off with Sangrawee Band, followed by Joe & Kong with their greatest love songs.

Jirayuth “Joe” Wattanasin and Saharat “Kong” Sangkapreecha share a love of music and have been performing together since their secondary-school days, reaching the height of their fame in the 1990’s with the band Nuvo. This concert’s full band included some of the musicians from that era. Now regarded as members of Thailand’s pantheon of pop/rock idols, Joe & Kong have managed to remain in the public eye despite the break-up of Nuvo

Sheraton Hua Hin Resort & Spa next look forward to seeing all Da Endorphine’s fans at the music series celebrations on Saturday, September 16th. One of Thailand’s top ‘soft rock’ bands is led female vocalist ‘Da’, a lady with a unique and powerful voice. (photo right) Endorphins are a chemical substance produced by the brain when we’re happy or in pain,” says percussionist ‘Bomb’. “And we want people to be happy listening to our songs.” Tickets are available now; call 032 708080

