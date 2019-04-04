Shops Inspected on Hua Don Beach

Mr. Chirawat Pramani, the permanent secretary for the Hua Hin Municipality, together with the chief of peacekeeping (municipal) and related officials went to check the Hua-Don beach area after receiving complaints from tourists that there were many shops that had been built and now encroach on the beach beyond the defined area.

After inspecting the beach area, the officials found that some operators had built their shops and are in fact encroaching the beach. Officials have proceeded to correct and dismantle these shops away from the prohibited area.

This action follows the regulations and agreements made in conjunction with the Beach Organising Committee in 2014. All shops in questions are scheduled to be dismantled within 7 days risking penalties and fines as specified by the regulations set by the Beach Organising Committee.

comments