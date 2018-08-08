Mr. Chotinarin Kertsom Deputy Governor of Prachuap Khiri Khan Province has conducted the opening ceremony the 6th Shrimp Day. This event aims to improve the success and permanence of shrimp farmers in Prachuap Khiri Khan and related companies in shrimp farming. Over 500 shrimp farmers participated in this activity. The favoured local shrimps are white shrimp (litopenaeus vannamei) and Black Tiger shrimp. Within the province more than 96,000 tons are produced each year, generating income for the province of over 14,400 million THB annually.

At the end of 2012, shrimp farmers across the country faced a problem of shrimp deaths from unknown causes. Shrimp farmers then held meetings, seminars and were involved in research to determine the cause of death and find solutions to the problem. As a result Shrimp Day in the province has been held since 2013. White shrimp production is the fourth largest industry in Prachuap Khiri Khan Province after pineapples, coconuts, and rubber and is famous production in both the domestic and the offshore markets. The main policy of the Prachuap Khiri Khan Shrimp Association is to cultivate shrimps in an environmentally friendly manner and to meet safety standards for producers and consumers.

comments