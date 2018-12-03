Soi 116 Traffic Lights

Mr. Nopporn Wuttikul, Mayor of Hua Hin, along with Mr. Settha Jantaart, Deputy Director of the Metropolitan Highway Administration have met to consider the installation of traffic lights near the Phuta Chaiyo temple at Soi 116. There have been a number of complaints to the municipality of Hua Hin about frequent accidents at the intersection on Phetchakasem Road. The municipality asked for help from the Metropolitan Highway Administration to arrange and install traffic lights in order to increase safety for road users and for both people living in the area and visitors.

comments