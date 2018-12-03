Soi 116 Traffic Lights

Mr. Nopporn Wuttikul, Mayor of Hua Hin, along with Mr. Settha Jantaart, Deputy Director of the Metropolitan Highway Administration have met to consider the installation of traffic lights near the Phuta Chaiyo temple at Soi 116. There have been a number of complaints to the municipality of Hua Hin about frequent accidents at the intersection on Phetchakasem Road. The municipality asked for help from the Metropolitan Highway Administration to arrange and install traffic lights in order to increase safety for road users and for both people living in the area and visitors.
Until 26 January 2019: Saturday BBQ Chill and Grill by the Sea: Luna Lanai Restaurant in Sheraton Hua Hin Resort and Spa
Get 20% discount on every rate and every date! Become a CentaraThe1 member or sign in to book. Valid for bookings made before 31 December 2018.