Speaker-equipped Drone Helps Drive away Wild Elephants

Phetchaburi Rajabhat University academics have used a drone equipped with speakers blaring a recording of bee sounds on a trial basis to drive away wild elephants from the La Au forest in Hua Hin district according to Kaeng Krachan National Park official Mana Phermpoon.

The test at the Phu Sai-Sai En area and some farmland around Anant School in Tambon Huai Sat Yai of Hua Hin yielded a satisfactory result. The team, led by lecturer Suwat Techapetchpaiboon, plans to propose to the university council to allow real use of such speaker-equipped drones under the supervision of park officials, Mana said. This might be useful in preventing elephants from disturbing roads and farmlands, as some elephants had been spotted on roads lately, Mana said.

Mana had earlier advised motorists on the Hua Hin-La Au Road in Tambon Huai Sat Yai to beware of a seven-strong herd of wild elephants roaming the area during late afternoon to evening. There was also another herd of nine elephants (four old ones, three young adults and two babies) found roaming at the road’s 15 kilometre marker area recently.

– The Nation

