The Stamford Student Centre; Encouraging New Ways of Learning

Student life at Stamford International University now has a new dimension. At a prestigious opening ceremony last month the Governor of Phetchaburi Province officially opened a major initiative, the Stamford Student Centre.

The Governor Chatporn Ratsadudee, the Deputy Secretary of the Chai Pattana Foundation, the Vice President of the Federation of Thai Industries, the Director of the National Innovation Agency and the Associate Dean for Innovation and Research Stamford Graduate School were the guests of honour at the opening. They joined Dr. Andrew D. Scown, President of Stamford International University and Mr. Pierre Bourgoin, Assistant President, Hua Hin Campus who explained the ideas behind this initiative and offered their perspectives on Stamford University’s vision for the future. “The new Student Centre is a place where students can gather informally, yet productively, in collaborative, meaningful activities.

This will be a place for cross-cultural clubs, industry projects, entrepreneurship assignments, and recreation so that – like in many innovative companies around world – people can also take a pause and allow their creative ‘juices’ to flow.” Pierre Bourgoin “It is indeed an exciting time for us all at Stamford – and for our students especially – who will benefit greatly from new facilities and will have the opportunity today to hear from thought leaders in the area about their vision on what may lie ahead for today’s generation of university students.” Dr Andrew D. Scown Dr Scown also introduced a panel discussion “i see 2020”, which explored the four pillars described as essential for operations moving towards the future. They were also the pillars upon which the University was built just over 21 years ago: Internationalisation, Industry Connectedness, Innovation, and Integrity. Universities globally are responding to the changing relationship between information traditionally held within university domains and research institutes but now available to anyone globally with a device and connectivity.

Now knowledge is open— not just facts and figures, but also analysis, interpretation, and curation of knowledge. This means that the traditional role of ‘lecturer’ is moving towards a ‘learning advisor’ to help students reflect on their needs and guide students through self-paced activities and resources to help them achieve their goals. The Stamford Student Centre recognises these changes. The traditional learning environment of the classroom and lecture venues will not disappear, but facilitating and guiding students in their discovery of information on-line is a new priority.

Five years ago one University Vice-Chancellor said “Our major competitor in ten years’ time will be Google”. At Stamford, Google (and other online resources), are not seen as competitors. Information alone cannot fully meet a student’s needs without the context, guidance and social setting provided by a university campus. And remember; you can’t always believe what you find on the ‘net!

Related posts:

comments