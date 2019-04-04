Police Captain Saifon Chingrum, deputy inspector of Hua Hin Police Station, presided over a meeting to disc uss community activities, along with Miss. Rumpa Juml ongrach, Director of the Social Welfare Division Hua Hin Municipality and community leaders in Hua Hin Municipality. The meeting was set to continue an MOU to strengthen communities under the policies and practices of the Royal Thai Police.

There is a need for the communities in Hua Hin Municipality to participate in strengthening the communities to maintain order, resolve crime and drugs. The meeting discusses ways to organize activities in various communities to strengthen the community, to develop knowledge and realize ways to prevent crime and drug addiction problems. The relevant departments will schedule a date, time and location for the next meeting and will inform the communities in advance.

