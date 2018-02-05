A Successful Year for the Hua Hin Consumer Protection Centre

According to Hua Hin municipality The Consumer Protection Centre of Hua Hin has been performing in a successful manner over the past year.

The Centre receives complaints from consumers who have suffered damage after buying goods or services and the conduct of traders who exploit and are unfair. The Centre negotiates in disputes between buyers and sellers and monitors the behaviour of business operators who act in a manner that violates the rights of consumers. The Centre also provides knowledge and answers to people who have questions about legitimate consumer rights and creates a strong network of people to prevent the violation of consumer rights. The Consumer Protection Centre of Hua Hin has been recognised with an award for outstanding consumer protection in 2016 and was the only awarded local government authority in the country. The municipality of Hua Hin would like to inform Thai and foreigners with problems with fair trade issues that complaints can be

made to The Hua Hin Consumer Protection Centre or ask for more information at Tel: 0-3251-1047 ext. 213 or contact at the Technical and Planning Division of the Legal Department (New Building, 4th Floor).

