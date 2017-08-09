Supporting Children in Need

The Hua Hin municipality led by Mr. Nopporn Vuttikul, the Mayor of Hua Hin along with Ms.Pailin kongpun a Deputy Mayor of Hua Hin and Council members have joined with children and families from Prachuap Khirikhan. Led by Mr. Paisan Tamechoi the group donated 20,000 THB to support 20 children in the district. The Director of Social Welfare also attended to encourage supporting needy children and children who stay at the Children and Family Home in Prachuap Khirikhan. This activity was a collaboration between government and private agencies.

