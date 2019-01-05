Suspension of Vehicle Tax Renewals for Non-payment of Traffic Fines

Starting in the first quarter of this year, police-issued traffic tickets will be linked to the Land Transport Department’s system, resulting in a suspension of vehicle-tax renewal for those failing to pay traffic fines, says deputy department chief Kamol Buranapong.

This is now pending the final touches being made to information-linking guidelines between the two agencies, and it should be implemented by the end of March to discipline offending motorists and boost road safety, Kamol said. One of the issues pending the two agencies’ agreement concerns a person’s ability to appeal the vehicle-tax renewal suspension due to their failing to pay fines for an accumulated number of traffic tickets.

The idea is for the Land Transport Department to issue a round-shaped sticker to give the motorist up to 30 days to clear the fines and renew their tax – or they will be hit with the charge of failing to renew vehicle tax, punishable with a maximum fine of 2,000 THB. Whether a motorist will be allowed to appeal the tax-renewal suspension will be a matter for the police’s discretion, he added. Eligible cases include a motorist facing an accumulated amount of traffic tickets in various police jurisdictions, or a motorist whose registration-plate number is illegally used by another vehicle driven by someone who then breaks the traffic law, he explained.

Kamol also said the hefty fine of up to 50,000 THB for the charges of driving without a licence or driving with an expired/ suspended/confiscated licence, would now be amended to a lower, as yet unspecified amount. The Land Transport Department renews vehicle tax for around 100,000 people per day.

– The Nation

