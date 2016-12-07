More Than a Swinging Visit to Banyan The Resort By Legendary Golf Guru David Leadbetter

One of the World’s most famous golf instructors David Leadbetter checked in at the Award winning Banyan The Resort Hua Hin. David, who is based in Florida USA, made this special trip to experience the region’s most popular golf and resort and deliver a special keynote address at the Asia Pacific Golf Summit. He is one of the greatest golf coaches of all time and is globally renowned for his techniques. With many years of coaching experience which included Nick Faldo, Ernie Els and Worlds Number 1 Lydia Kho Leadbetter received the “Golf Legend Award” for his exceptional lifetime contribution to the golf industry at the recent Asia Pacific Golf Summit.

