Technological innovation into the education system

Mr. Jeerawat Pramanee, Permanent Secretary, Municipality of Hua Hin presided over a conference to consider to the operation of an electronic education management system. The conference was also attended by Mr. Sommai Suksai, the Director of Education Department under the municipality and teachers.

The conference was to present the e-learning management system of schools to be in line with the policy of Thailand 4.0 into the education system, such as educational monitoring, including learning assessments, attendance records, information for parents and a database for teachers and other education personnel which can be tracked via an Application on Smartphone. It is easy to follow up and monitor educational information at any time and any place. The conference was to introduce the information for further consideration.

comments