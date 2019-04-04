Temple Fair Songkran Festival at InterContinental Hua Hin Resort – Friday, 12th April 2019

Celebrate the holiday in style with a festive feast at our beachfront dinner buffet. Set up like a traditional Thai New Year fête, ‘Temple Fair Songkran Festival’ offers an array of premium BBQ selections along with Thai and seafood dishes, live cooking stations and tempting desserts. Entertainment includes music by Ponglang band along with carnival games.

Venue: Beachfront

Date: Friday, 12 April 2019

Time: 6.30 p.m. to 10.00 p.m.

Price: THB 1,899 net per person including soft drinks and fresh juices.

Beverage Package: THB 1,499 net including free-flow beer,

wine and soft drinks for two hours.

comments