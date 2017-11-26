Terra International Realty (Thailand) in Hua Hin

The 29th October was the cocktail party for the inauguration of the second Terra International Realty (Thailand) Agency in Hua Hin. Around 80 guest, partners, customers and friends were present for a successful event.

Who is Terra International Realty (Thailand) ?

Since 1997, Terra International Realty has become a leading real estate agency. Terra International Realty assists you with your investments as well as expatriation and retirement in Thailand. The group has 6 agencies in the most favourite destinations of the Kingdom (Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Samui, Hua Hin and Chiang Mai), and more than 40 employees. In addition to support you in your real estate transactions, the agencies offer a range of comprehensive real estate services from consulting to property management, through buying, selling, and renting. The group also provides services in legal proceeding, through a partnership with Thailand Elite Visa, bank account opening and legal advices (visas and inheritances). Terra International Realty multilingual Team provides services in French, Spanish, English, Chinese, German and Thai.

