Thailand International Kite Festival 2018 Takes to Hua Hin Skies

The ever-popular Thailand International Kite Festival is set to take to the skies on 23-25 March, 2018 at the Army Non Commissioned Officer School, Hua Hin, Prachuap Khiri Khan.

Here are the highlights: Fancy Kite Show: The event will see 20 kite flying teams from many different countries, including Switzerland, Germany and France. Among the displays of beautiful kites from all over the world will include giant kites in the shapes of super heroes and cartoon characters as well as in geometric forms. In addition, there are stunning musical performance of revolution kites and a show of stunt kites with fliers who’ll compete to show off their high-speed flying skills.

Chula and Pak Pao show: A show of unique Thai kites which will be dancing in the sky, accompanying by Thai classical music Pi Phat ensemble.

Kite Exhibition: The exhibit applies interactive multimedia technology in telling the story of Thai kites in an enjoyable way.

Kite Art Fun and DIY Activities: Try a hand at making, drawing and painting a kite at the Kite Kid Paint corner, create limited edition of art pieces at the Do It Yourself (DIY) section, or learn how to make a boomerang and how to throw it at the Boomerang Workshop.

Wind Garden: an activity to design a ground decorated with wind-playing arts like kites and materials that can be moved by wind, sound producing pieces like turbines, mobiles, bells, etc., and see the professional wind garden decoration.

Family Fun Kite: an activity that provides an open area for kite flying families to enjoy themselves together.

Ringside Kite Tour: an activity that allows tourists to see kites in the kite flying field, stay at close range to the kites, take photos with the kites and world-class kite flyers.

Food Trucks and Music: a caravan of mobile food shops that offer signature menus of Hua Hin. There are also utility items, ornaments, and local handicrafts for sales, as well as shops from the communities in Prachuap Khiri Khan. In addition, enjoy light music and a relaxing ambience of Hua Hin.

Kite Weekend Market: See and buy kites at many colourful kite stalls.

Location: The Army property location is just south of Ratchapakdi Park; around 9 kilometres from central Hua Hin.

comments