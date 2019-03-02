Thais arrested in Prachuap Khiri Khan trying to smuggle 19 Burmese migrants to Malaysia

Three Thai men were arrested in Prachuap Khiri Khan’s Muang district earlier this month for allegedly attempting to smuggle 19 migrants to Malaysia. The three men were arrested after troops and border police at a road checkpoint near the border in Tambon Huay Sai stopped a blue Isuzu pickup pickup at about 2am.

The three men were identified as Ronachai Pensook, Jarewat Suannoi and Wiwat Hoonyon. The authorities found 19 undocumented migrants in the back of the pickup without travel documents. The migrants said they walked across the border on a track and awaited transport to Malaysia. They would be charged and deported, the authorities said. The three Thai men, were held at Khlong Wan Police Station on charges related to people smuggling.

