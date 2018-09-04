The Art of Hua Hin on Show in Bangkok

Nang Wanwimolkesa-Ngam is one of Hua Hin’s most well-known and respected artists. She has exhibited her works both locally and internationally for more than a decade.

“49 Shades of Hua Hin” will be Khun Nang’s third solo exhibition taking place at Bangkok’s Cassia Gallery from the 1st to the 29th September. This will be more than a static exhibition with art workshops including water painting and drawing on Saturdays during the exhibition (8th, 15th, 22nd and 29th).

The Grand Opening is on the 1st of September at 18.00 hours. From Khun Nang: “I ask you to come join, play with me, at my 2018 exhibition & workshops. It’s my third solo exhibition experience & my first in the City of Angels, Bangkok. Besides the water colour works, I’m also exhibiting acrylic color paintings and techniques, ink drawing, clay works, ceramic works & sculpture.” Where: Cassia Gallery, Sukhumvit 31 (Soi Sawasdee) Bangkok.

For more information and workshop bookings: Telephone & Line 0870477125 www.nangsartyard.com

