The Art of Salt 2018

The Art of Salt Festival in Phetchaburi is about promoting and celebrating Thailand’s largest salt producing region.

Now in its 6th year, this annual three day event was held over the weekend of 16th to 18th March. Salt statues and sculptures dominated the centre of the festival in recognition of Phetchaburi’s Salt Road. At the festival there were booths set up with some information about the salt farming in the area and how it is done plus being able to buy the local Phetchaburi salt. There was also an abundance of local food vendors to feed the hungry masses. Not only was there nightly entertainment, you could relax with a foot massage or purchase products like sea salt scrubs and locally made soaps. The other big activity that was held in the centre of town was Phetchaburi Dee Jung. This event was jammed packed with activities for locals to show off their region and teach visitors about this fabulous province. There were a number of short excursions to the Old Town and exploring local communities, along with a riverside market. The region is very well known for its desserts and this was showcased brilliantly by locals, as well as highlighting other local delights.

