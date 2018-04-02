The Golden Shower Tree it’s Bloomin’ Beautiful

Everywhere around our region you will now see a display of magnificent yellow flowering trees. The annual season will draw to a close after this month so enjoy the colours will they last.

The golden shower tree is the national flower of Thailand; its yellow flowers symbolise Thai royalty. A flower festival, the Royal Flora Ratchaphruek, was named after the tree, which is most often called dok khuen or ratchaphruek in Thailand. The species is native to the Indian subcontinent and adjacent regions of Southeast Asia.

It ranges from southern Pakistan eastward throughout India to Myanmar and Thailand and south to Sri Lanka. As well as Thailand’s national flower it is also state flower of Kerala in India and important in herbal medicine. The golden shower tree is a mediumsized tree with fast growth. The leaves are deciduous, the fruit is a legume, with a pungent odor and containing several seeds. The tree has strong and very durable wood.

Growth for this tree is best in full sun on welldrained soil; it is relatively drought tolerant and slightly salt tolerant. In Ayurvedic medicine, the Golden Shower Tree is known as aragvadha (“disease killer”). It’s fruit pulp is used as a mild laxative, against fevers, arthritis as well as cardiac conditions and problems such as acid reflux. The root is considered a very strong purgative, and self-medication or any use without medical supervision is strongly advised against in Ayurvedic texts. The tree blooms profusely during the hot and dry season in April.

