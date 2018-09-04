Ms. Pailin Kongpun, Deputy Mayor of Hua Hin, presided over a meeting of the City Development Council to solve problems for residents who are living along the Hua Hin Railway to clarify the residential project for low income people.

In the meeting the Treasury Department provided information that there will be housing project for low income people. The Government Savings Bank and the Government Housing Bank will be take care and arrange the construction for the people to have new housing. The Treasury Department is awaiting further clarification to be provided at the next meeting.

