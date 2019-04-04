Tourists Spot Two Bruda Whales at Sam Roi Yod Sea

Prachua Khiri Khan: Tourists at the Pranburi Sea, in the Sam Roi Yod area, only 1 kilometer from Sam Roi Yod coast spotted Bruda whales, approximately 8-10 meters long, rising up to the surface to snap small fish.

The tourists, while on a speedboat, were excited to witness the whales’ feeding habits; the whales taking turns, popping up and down snapping at fish for their food. After returning to shore the tourists shared what they had seen. This area of P rachuap Khiri Khan province is a natural attraction for tourists with many abundances for everyone to enjoy. Tourists may visit Sam- Roi-Yod coast to see Bruda whales!

