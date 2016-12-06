UK Embassy Visit
Amari Hua Hin’s General Manager, Mr. Phanuphan Buasuang, and representatives of the provincial government of Prachuab Khiri Khan and the Police recently welcomed Ms. Layla Kelly Slatter, the First Secretary of the Embassy of the UK during her official visit to Hua Hin.
Related posts:
Tennis Champs in Hua Hin
AN AMBASSADOR OF THAILAND WITH A MESSAGE
Central Bank Warns of Counterfeit 1,000 baht Bank Notes
Prachuap Khiri Khan to upgrade Singkhon border crossing
SKAL Donation of Library Books and Computers