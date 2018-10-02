Upstream Dam Construction at Pa La- U Reservoir

Mr. Boonrod Hanaogart, Director of Irrigation Construction Bureau,

has presided over the opening ceremony of dam construction at

Pa La-U reservoir, which was initially commissioned by His Majesty

King Bhumibol Adulyadej.

Many people in the area participate in the activities that the Royal Irrigation Department provides. The Pa La-U Water Reservoir Project is part of the royal project initiated by His Majesty King Bhumibol Adulyadej to increase water retention and mitigate against water shortages for agriculture and livestock in the Huai-Sat-Yai area. Improving the water retention capacity of Baan Pa La-U Reservoir has the potential to provide more water to the area. Irrigation Huai-Sat-Yai covers a total of 6 villages in the district. The project takes into account the Environmental Impact Assessment Report and environmental impact monitoring maintain the natural resources and environment to develop water resources . The upstream dam construction is to promote the operation of the Royal Irrigation Department, which is responsible for both the supply and development of water resources without neglecting the environment.

