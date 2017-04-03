Resident at the Mountain View Village in Samorphong have complained the HuaHin municipality about their neighbors are making too much noise late into the night. The complaint was brought by Mrs. Jranyarin Suthum together with others living in the area. They are distressed because their neighbours have home businesses which provide a daily where many people visit during their holidays and have a rollicking party with drinking and loud music, without regard to others. Municipal officers Mr. Jeerawat Prahamanee and Mr Tanntat Chaikoa, a chief of sanitation and the environmental have agreed to visit the area to investigate and to invite entrepreneurs and those who have complained to consider a common approach to resolve the problem.

Related posts:

comments