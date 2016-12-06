Vintage Cars Coming To The Sheraton

The Vintage Car Club of Thailand together with Sheraton Hua Hin Resort & Spa, the Cha-am Municipality, the Hua Hin Municipality and the Tourism Authority of Thailand will host “The 14th Hua Hin Vintage Car Parade 2015” under the theme concept of ‘HOMECOMING – When The Setting Sun Dims The Evening Sky’. The Event will be held from December 16th until 18th. Kwanchai Paphatphong, President of Vintage Car Club of Thailand, said, ”This Vintage Car Parade is the 14th Anniversary of organising a Vintage Car Parade in Hua Hin for the people to relish precious rare vintage cars and classic cars to evoke their memories as well as to promote tourism in Cha-Am and Hua Hin.”

