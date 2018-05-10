Visakha Bucha Day or Wan Pra Yai

Marks the three important incidents in the life of Lord Buddha on the same day – the full moon of the sixth lunar month. These memorable events are commemorated by Thai Buddhists and Buddhists all over the world:

It is said that the first time rituals of Visakha Bucha Day were seen in Thailand was during the Sukhothai period. Sri Lankan monks visited Thailand to spread Buddhism; in return Thai monks also visited Sri Lanka. In all probability, these Thai monks initiated this Memorial Day in Thailand. Long before this, rituals of Visakha Bucha Day were already seen in Buddhism’s motherland, India. The Three Significant Events

1. The Buddha’s Birth

2. The Enlightenment of Buddha – While sitting under the Bodhi tree, he attained enlightenment at the age of 35 years. 1,250 of his ordained followers spontaneously gathered to hear Him give a sermon, at which he established the basic tenants of the monastic order – the Sangha.

3. The Nibbana – The Buddha passed away on the Vesak full moon day in the Sala Grove of the Mallas in Kusinara, the capital of the Malla state, (nowadays located in Kusinagara of Uttrarapradesa, India) at the age of eighty years (around 2547 years ago).

The day is recognised as most important Memorial Day in Buddhism recognised by UNESCO in 1999 as a World Heritage Day. The date varies from year to year; this year it is Tuesday, May 29th.

