Voluntary Committee Meeting

Ms. Pailin Kongpun Deputy Mayor of Hua Hin has presided over a Health Volunteers’ Conference, along with Mr. Jirawat Prammanee, Permanent Secretary of the Municipality with Ms. Tassanee Choksuchart as a public health professional and community volunteers to exchange guidelines for the performance of volunteer clubs under the Basic Health Development Project 2016.
There are currently around 300 volunteer Health workers. The draft agreement aims to solve problems and improve the working conditions of the volunteer members.
