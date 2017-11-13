‘Walk for Life’ – Hua Hin to Bangkok

To earn money to fund the Nawamin Bophit Building at the Siriraj Hospital, Thai movie star and model Metinee Kingpayoom with Piya Sawetpikul an actor and producer were participating as ‘Team Lukkade’, as promoters of the ‘Walk for Life Project.

They were joined by Professor Doctor Prasit Wattanapa of the Faculty of Medicine at the hospital and Mr. Theerasak Arunruemwattana the Director Communication for Branding and Advertising Media Management of the True Group to promote the project. Siriraj Hospital is the oldest and largest hospital in Thailand, founded in 1888.

Leon (centre) representing Hua Hin Today with Thai celebrities This project was a charity walk from Klai Kangwon Palace in Hua Hin to Siriraj Hospital in Bangkok from 1st to 7th October to raise money from donations to build the Nawamin Bophit Building. Siriraj was the residence of the King of Thailand, His Majesty King Bhumibol Adulyadej, after the 82 year old monarch was admitted in September 2009,

for treatment of a respiratory condition. The Nawamin Bophit building will become a one-stop specialised medical centre to accommodate and service many patients, particularly those with a low income.

The True Group arranged a special means of contributing to the project via an SMS by typing the word “100” and sending to 91219 to donate 100 THB to the project. However well-wishers along the route of over 200 kilometres were enthusiastic and generous donors and a tally of over 8 million THB was achieved. Mission accomplished by Team Lukkade!

