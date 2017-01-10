Water Drainage Project Inspection

The Mayor of Hua Hin Mr. Nopporn Wutthikulhas paid an official visit to follow up on the progress of the urban development project, especially the improvement of water drainage and wastewater management in the city.

This project aims to make public water drainage effective and solve the flooding problem in Hua Hin. He was joined by Municipal Council Officers Mr. SunatheeThiemthad, Mr. SomboonPhuphan and the chief officer of the Water Quality Management Department Ms. MadeeRaksa.

The project, taking place at Soi Hua Hin 70 on Chomsin Road, has already made progress with a double-layered HDPE pipe installed along with a cesspool.

The work will be temporarily stopped for New Year’s celebration, and will be resumed and completed in January, 2017.

