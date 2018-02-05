Water Pipeline Extensions to Resolve Water Shortages

The Municipality of Hua Hin and the Provincial Waterworks Authority have signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) to provide for major expansions to the water supply service in the Hua Hin municipality. The aim is to prevent future water shortages and to provide clean water to the community.

The current water supply is insufficient for water production and distribution for all areas, especially for outlying and highland areas. The MOU provides for the expansion of water services to areas such as Khao Tao, Khao Takiab, Samorplong, Taptai Khao tao, Nong Plab and Wang Klai Kangwon. In addition, it supports the expansion of pipelines to enable future economic development. Services have already been expanded in the area of Khao-Tao and Soi Hua Hin 112. There are currently two projects now under construction:

– Expansion of supply in Samorplong and Bo Fai Communities with a distance of 23 kilometres and a budget of 21 million THB. – Expansion of supply in Khao Takiab with a distance of 21 kilometres and a budget of 40 million THB. Water pipelines have been installed from Tab-tai area to Hua Hin City and are planned for the Samorplong Community and Boa Fai area. It is expected that the project will be completed by the end of the year. This expansion will then expand to the Khao Takiab area.

