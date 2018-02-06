Welcome to the ‘King of Muay Thai’

A brand new Muay Thai boxing gym, training and exercise facility has opened in Hua Hin under the supervision of Head Trainer Khun Wanchana.

Wanchana has been an active fighter at Max Muay Thai Stadium in Pattaya, one of the most impressive Muay Thai events in Thailand with a TV audience in excess of 5 million people weekly. He has also fought Muay Thai and Boxing internationally in countries such as Japan, China, The Philippines, Myanmar, and Australia. He is well known for his action packed hard hitting fighting style, incorporating deadly low kicks and fast punches. King of Muay Thai offers a Group Training and one on one Muay Thai Training in a 7 x7 metre boxing ring with bag work, clinching, pads, sparring and cardio programs. The facilities include heated power showers, an open air Jacuzzi, on-site massage and a natural Health Spa, Juice/ Coffee Bar and Eatery. There is a separate children’s play area with a 15ft trampoline and educational toys and classes such as yoga, zumba, belly dancing and karate. For more information visit : www.kingofmuaythaigym.com

