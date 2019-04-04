Wild Elephant Found Dead in Kuiburi National Park

On March 4, Mr. Sawat Thaweerat, The Director for the Conservation Area Mana gement Office 3 in the Petchburi Department, National Parks Department for Wildlife and Plant Species travelled with relevant officials to check the wild elephant carcass that had been found dead at the end of Ban Suee Reservoir in Kuiburi National Park. Vill agers heard the loud sound of wild elephants crying out and when the team arrived at the area, they found a male elephant, with long tusks about 35 years old.

From the examination of the external body, no traces of the cause of death were detected and no indication of a human atta ck was determined. It is estimated that the elephant may have died 2 days prior. Initial thoughts for the cause of the elephant’s death is fighting among the wild elephants.

It is believed that the elephant may have lost his balance, fell down from a hillside hitting rocks below causing serious injury and later death. The director ordered the superintend ent to coordinate with local investigative staff and the veterinary team to examine the facts and causes of the death of the elephant.

