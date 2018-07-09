Wild elephants block road to get pineapples

SOLDIERS and border patrol police have moved in to help officials at Kaeng Krachan National Park in central Petchaburi province keep a much-used road safe for both motorists and wild elephants which have started blocking it to grab pineapples from trucks going through, the Thailanguage daily Matichon reported today (June 1, 2018).

These wild elephants acquired a taste for pineapples after farmers started leaving piles of low-grade variety that cannot be sold to canning factories amid current low prices on the road and in the jungle for them to eat, park official Mana Phermpoon said. He urged pineapple farmers not to do this because it is habit-forming and the elephants will starting waiting on Phu Sai-Sai En road, and the route to Pala-U Waterfall at Hua Hin seaside town, for this fruit rather than hunt in the jungle as they normally do.

