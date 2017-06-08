Working in Thailand – When and Where to Apply for the Non-Immigrant ‘B’ Visa and the Work Permit

APPLYING OUTSIDE THAILAND

First Step: Non-Immigrant ‘B’ Visa

The condition for applying for a Type ‘B’ Visa at the Thai Embassy, within your Own Country, in compliance with Thai Immigration Regulations, the Applicant needs to submit a W.P.3 to the Embassy. To apply for a W.P.3, the Employer is responsible for applying on behalf of the Applicant while the Applicant remains outside of Thailand. Once this document has been received by the Employer from the Ministry of Labour, it will only be valid for 30 days. The Employer will, therefore, apply for the W.P.3 30 days before the Applicant next comes to Thailand.

Once the Employer receives the papers they will send the WP3 together with the Company Documents of the Employer to the Applicant via the Postal Service. The Applicant is then required to take the document to the Thai Embassy in their own Country to apply for the Type’ ‘B Visa. Second Step: Work Permit When the Applicant arrives in Thailand, the Applicant will apply for the Work Permit by submitting Application and documentation required as stated below to the Labour Department. After approval of the Labour Department the Applicant will receive the Work Permit.

APPLYING INSIDE THAILAND

First Step: Non-Immigrant ‘B’ Visa

After arriving in Thailand and obtaining the 30 Day Transit Stamp or Tourist Visa, the Applicant needs to go to the Employer, who will then complete the necessary Immigration Forms to apply for a Change of Visa Status to a Non Immigrant ‘B’ Visa, which is required to work in Thailand. The Application Forms will be submitted to the Local Immigration Office, who will check all the details. Once everything is satisfactory, the Immigration Office will forward everything on to the Main Immigration Office in Bangkok for consideration. This will take approximately 14 days. Once the approval has been received you will need to go to the Immigration Department for the 90 day Non Immigrant ‘B’ Visa to be stamped in your Passport. Within the last 30 days of the 90 day Visa expiring the Employee will then apply for the Visa to be extended for 1 year. Second Step: Work Permit The same as Second Step of Applying Outside Thailand Documentation Required

The documentation required from the Applicant when applying for a Work Permit is as follows:

1 Copy of Education Certificates

2 The Curriculum Vitae or Resume

3 Here address in Sweden

4 Photographs (Size 3.5 x 4.5 cm) which must be taken in the last 6 months

5 Marriage Certificate

6 Birth Certificates of any Children they have

7 Medical Certificate (apply in Thailand) to certify the Applicants do not suffer from the following: Insanity, Mentally Sick, Leprosy, Tuberculosis, Drug Addiction, Alcoholism, Elephantiasis or Tertiary Syphilis.

8 The Employer’s Company Documents, eg, Company Certificate, Shareholder List, Corporate Tax Receipt, Company Employee List, Social Fund Receipt and Company Balance Sheet.

