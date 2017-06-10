The “Yumemiru Adolescence” Spotting at Centara Grand Beach Resort &Villas Hua Hin

Centara Grand Beach Resort & Villas Hua Hin led by Jan Weisheit (front), Executive Assistant Manager of Food & Beverage and Katejiraporn Kaewngarmsaard (first left), Executive Assistant Manager of Rooms gave a warm welcome to “Yumemiru Adolescence”, a famous Japanese pop idol group under Sony Music Associated Records at COAST Beach Club & Bistro. The purpose of their visit was to shoot a video to promote Hua Hin beach, a popular destination for both international visitors and Thai residents. Their video will be released on the official “Yumemiru Adolescence” YouTube channel from 15th May until 31st May, 2017.

