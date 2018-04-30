2018 Bangkok Motor Show: Asean’s Top Motor Show

With the tagline “Revolution in Motion“, the 39th installation of the Bangkok International Motor Show was a spectacle of automotive extravagance.

The theme highlighted the progress and development in automotive technology over more than 130 years of vehicle innovation. The ‘revolution’ has enhanced safety, performance, and convenience in today’s automotive applications.

The show was held from March 28th to April 8th at Challenger Hall, Impact Muang Thong Thani. The BIMS has earned a ‘Best in the Region” accolade and is now regarded as one of the top 5 motor shows in the world.

Dr Prachin Eamlumnow, who is the CEO of Grand Prix International and the organising chairman of the motor show, noted that over the years, the Bangkok International Motor Show had consistently drawn high numbers of visitors. “It is the top motor show in Asean, and is certified by OICA (Organisation Internationale des Constructeurs d’Automobiles) and listed on the global motor show calendar,” said the 75-year-old Dr Prachin. Since 1992, the annual motor show has attracted between 1.59 and 2.1 million visitors at each edition. In the last five editions, it drew 1.6 to 1.78 million visitors.

Dr Prachin said the booth designs and construction materials at the Bangkok Motor Show are of international standards. “We are among the top five in the world when it comes to the construction and design of motor shows.”

Concept Vehicle Highlights

Yamaha MOTOROiD

This is an artificial intelligence (AI) motorcycle that can recognise owners and communicate with their owners as if they were alive. Powered by electric power, theI can move to commands with words such as say hello, interact with the car owner. It can even follow the owner, similar to a dog that walk by the owner. FOMM launched the Fomm AWD Scooter Concept for the first time in this event. It is a compact two-seater with a length of 2,280 mm, a width of 780 mm, a height of 1,235 mm, a maximum power of 7.5 kW, a maximum torque of 420 Nm, while the battery is lithium-ion. The battery life is 6 hours and the motorcycle is powered by 2 wheels.

Mitsubishi EX Concept

Econ Concept is a new generation electric drive with a high-capacity and full-battery capacity. Equipped with high-power motors, all power systems are lightweight and more economical with a 400 km drive capacity Twin Motor 4WD and S-AWC. Automated driving systems combine with state-of-the-art data management technologies and state-of-the-art security technologies.

Fomm AWD Sport Concept

The Fomm AWD Sport Concept is a two-seat fourwheel electric vehicle with a body length of 3,300 mm, 1,490 mm wide and 1,255 mm high. The grille design is inspired by the Kabuki makeup. The It is a stylish car with a modern design, headlights are LED doors, scissors open. The line is simple. The electric motor is powered by 27 horsepower (20 kW) and torque of 1,120 Nm (825 lb ft). There are four lithium-ion batteries, each with a capacity of 2.96 kilowatts.

MINE

MINE Mobility introduced 3 models: the City, Sport and MPV to meet the needs of all age groups. The company wants to make Thai electric cars easy to own. The City hatchback model will have a sales price of no more than 6 hundred thousand THB and the MPV no more than 1 million THB to be delivered by the end of next year This year, there were vehicles from Japan, including Toyota, Lexus, Nissan, Honda, Mitsubishi, Isuzu, Mazda, Subaru, Suzuki and Kia and Hyundai as well as European and American car brands such as BMW, Bentley, Mercedes-Benz, MINI, Jaguar, Porsche, Land Rover, Volvo, MG, Ford, Maserati and Chevrolet.

Motor bike manufacturers included Kawasaki, Harley-Davidson, Triumph and Royal Enfield. The show included the launch of more than 10 new models together with another 3 concept cars that represent the cutting edge automotive technology. It is believed that the event will stimulate the national economy by not less than 40 billion THB.

