Combining a Scooter with a Jet Ski the GIBBS BISKI Amphibious Motorcycle

Biski is a fascinating scooter that can go into the water, and it has some killer features.

When you want to switch and go into the water, press the button and the rear wheel will retract, jets will fire up on both sides, and the front wheel will stay locked in place. At speed, the front wheel will lift above the water. It can develop a speed of 80 mph on land, and 37 mph on water. The maximum power output is 55-horsepower. The engine is a 2-cylinder petrol, and it has excellent performance. It is designed to give BISKI stability on water and land. It takes less than 5 seconds for it to transition from land to water. In that time, it retracts the wheels and switches to jet propulsion.

It was made by fusing a u to m o t i ve and marine technologies with Gibbs’ own developments. The hull is designed so it can be hydrodynamic in marine mode. The hull is strong, durable and lightweight. Also, its jet units are lighter than traditional water jets. There’s no sign yet of the BISKI entering the Thai marketplace anytime soon; however the advantages of this form of amphibious transport seem apparent for those who may wish some respite from the perils of Thai roads.

