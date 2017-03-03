Honda Launches the New Honda City

Honda Automobile (Thailand) Co., Ltd. has announced the launch of the new Honda City, a subcompact car with a sportier and more luxurious touch.

Its design includes LED front lights, newly-designed front and rear bumpers, an interior with a gun metallic-colour accented console, and full comfort and safety features. The launch reinforces Honda’s image as the passenger car market leader, with the highest sales in 2016. Mr. Pitak Pruittisarikorn, Chief Operating Officer, Honda Automobile (Thailand) Co., Ltd., said, “The significant success of the new automobile models launched by Honda during the past year strengthened the company’s leading position in the passenger car market for the second year in a row.” This is the first time for a subcompact car to have LED Daytime Running Lights standard in all variants. The new Honda City also features LED headlights and fog lights, a newly-designed chrome grille, new front and rear bumpers, and advanced sporty-design alloy wheels.

The new Honda City’s interior has a spacious cabin with a gun metallic-color accented dashboard and new sporty-looking seats. It offers a full range of amenities and features for greater comfort, such as a LED Interior Map Lights and LED Interior Lamp. There are advanced control systems, such as a Touchscreen Display Audio system with a Wireless Phone Connection via Bluetooth ; 7-speed Paddle Shift; Audio Control Switch and handsfree receiver and end-call switch; Eco Coaching and One-Push Ignition System; Honda Smart Key System.

The new Honda City comes equipped with a 1.5 liter SOHC i-VTEC engine that generates maximum output of 117 horsepower at 6,000 rpm and torque of about 146 Newton-metres at 4,700 rpm. This subcompact car also features a continuously variable transmission (CVT) that offers fuel efficiency of 17.9 km/L, and 18.2 km/L with the manual transmission. The new Honda City has safety features including Six Airbags including Dual SRS, i-Side Airbags, and Side Curtain Airbags; Vehicle Stability Assist (VSA); Hill Start Assist (HSA); Emergency Stop Signal (ESS); and a Multiangle Rearview Camera. The new Honda City comes in six variants, which are priced between 550,000 and 750,000 THB.

