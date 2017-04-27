The Mazda CX-3 crossover has won the coveted Thailand Car of the Year 2017 award, hosted by the Thai Automotive Journalists Association (TAJA). The CX-3 beat 9 other finalists, earning the most points from the jury, comprising of over 40 professional automotive journalists. Only new models assembled in Thailand and officially launched during October 1st 2015, to September 30th 2016 are eligible for winning the award.

Scores were based on all aspects of the vehicle, including design, performance, safety, convenience, eco-friendliness and retail pricing. During the final round test driving was held at the Thailand Circuit in Nakhon Chaisri. The 10 finalists were the Mazda CX-3, MG5, MG GS, BMW X1, BMW 7 Series, Honda BRV, Honda Civic, Thailand TR Transformer 2, Mercedes-Benz GLC and Mercedes-Benz GLE.

