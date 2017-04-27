Thailand Motor Show 2017

With the tagline “Reach to the Planet of Technology“, the 38th installation of the Bangkok International Motor Show was a spectacle of automotive extravagance.

The show was held from March 29th to April 9th at Challenger Hall, Impact Muang Thong Thani. The BIMS has earned a ‘Best in the Region” accolade and is now regarded as one of the top 5 motor shows in the world. More than 30 world leading car makers and 12 motorcycle manufacturers joined the show with their latest technology. The show included the launching of more than 10 new models together with another 3 concept cars that represent the cutting edge automotive technology. It is believed that the event will help recover the Thai automotive industry and stimulate the national economy by not less than 40 billion THB.

Three major car brands showcased concept cars with different takes on zero-emission motoring

Toyota FCV

The futuristic-looking FCV boasts an aero-friendly body and a hydrogen powered fuel-cell stack that can be reused as an electricity generating device when not driven.

Mitsubishi MiEV Evolution III

Part of the brand’s electric racing car project, it clocked run times within 10 sec of winning at international hill climb events against cars using normal petrol engines.

Nissan E-Bio Fuel Cell minivan

This Nissan is said to have the world’s first solid-oxide fuelcell, which can run on 100% bioethanol (E100) to produce zero-emission electric energy.

McLaren 720

Price: 28 million THB (est). The second-generation midengine supercar makes more use of carbon fibre to reduce weight and features a new, bigger 4.0-litre twin-turbo V8 capable of 720hp.

S Martin Vanquish S

Price: 28.9 million THB. The Vanquish S features the brand’s long-serving 6.0-litre naturally aspirated V12

albeit with power boosted to 600hp, along with chassis mods.

Lamborghini Huracan Performante

Price: 27.8 million THB. This is model of the regular Huracan boasts a 5.2-litre V10 engine with 640hp. The Performante has a seven-speed dual-clutch auto and four-wheel-drive for a 2.9sec 0-100kph time.

