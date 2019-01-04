Thailand Motor Show

If this year’s Thailand International Motor Expo is an indication of what’s to come for the year ahead, there is certainly a bright future ahead for the Thai market and new vehicle models to come for the ASEAN region.

However that future will see the world of automobiles becoming the “unmanned” era, which will make traveling more comfortable and safer since the computer system and artificial intelligence will be the driving force of the automotive. Checking out a driverless future as a test passenger. Apart from embracing that future the Motor Expo featured aerodynamic design, comfortable cabins, advanced communication technology.

It included a number of remarkable driving technologies such as parking assist, driver fatigue warning systems, warning systems when a vehicle leaves a lane, advanced satellite navigation and intelligent lighting. Hybrid and hybrid electric motors now have quick acceleration, high speed fuel economy. Safety and comfort are the driving factors.

The Motor Expo being scheduled towards the end of the year means that it is buying season for the local market. Auto brands showcased the best deals on their preowned inventory. The strong custom culture of Thai car enthusiasts also brings in auto accessories, car audio and tuning brands and shops to showcase their latest offerings on the exhibition floor.

www.motorexpo.co.th

comments