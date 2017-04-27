World Car of the Year 2017

The Jaguar F-Pace has been voted World Car of the Year for 2017, the automotive industry’s top award. In doing so, the lightweight offroader has essentially come up from behind to beat off stiff SUV competition from two of the world’s biggest German marques, VW and Audi, whose latest midsize crossovers, the Tiguan and Q5 respectively had also made the final shortlist. And as well as taking away the top award, the F-Pace also scooped this year’s statute in the design category — an award open to any car nominated in any category.

“The F-Pace was designed and engineered as a performance SUV With exceptional dynamics, everyday usability and bold design. Winning these two awards endorses the talent and great work of our teams that have delivered the world’s most practical sports car and Jaguar’s fastest selling vehicle,” said Dr Ralf Speth, CEO, Jaguar Land Rover.

Related posts:

comments