Aude Lhotelais Back in Town

Friday, 14th From 6:30 p.m. – 10:00 p.m. at Railway Restaurant.

A tribute to the French National Day with Aude. Grand Railway Buffet at Bath 1,100++ per person. Saturday, 22th from 8:00 p.m. onwards. Smooth Jazz with Aude and Rene on the piano at Elephant Bar. Free entrance.

Related posts:

comments